State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Has $769.71 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,850,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157,300 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $769,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 12,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.14.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,867. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.12.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.