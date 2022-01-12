State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,528,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,656,900 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $530,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after buying an additional 1,242,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,760,000 after buying an additional 259,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,608,000 after buying an additional 94,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,906,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $38.00. 69,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,602,639. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

