State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Sells 399,950 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,231,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,950 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.2% of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned about 0.56% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $1,068,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.82. 390,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,809,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average is $77.93. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

