Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.28

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.28 and traded as low as $13.25. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 108,995 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCM. Oppenheimer raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 849,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 350,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 246,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 18.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

