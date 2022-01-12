Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STVN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.56 ($30.18).

Shares of STVN traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €18.36 ($20.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,129. The company has a 50-day moving average of €22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($33.16).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.41)). The firm had revenue of €214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €211.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,213,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,468,000. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

