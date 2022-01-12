Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €26.56 ($30.18).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Stevanato Group stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting €18.46 ($20.98). 26,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,129. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a 12-month high of €29.18 ($33.16).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.41)). The firm had revenue of €214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €211.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,213,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,099,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,582,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,624,000. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

