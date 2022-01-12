STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STM. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $48.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 32.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

