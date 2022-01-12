Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 15,955 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,059% compared to the average volume of 1,377 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $133,000.

NYSE OPFI opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76. FG New America Acquisition has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

