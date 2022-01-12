Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FUJHY. UBS Group raised Subaru from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subaru from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. Subaru has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.31%. Research analysts predict that Subaru will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,278 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

