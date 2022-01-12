Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $11.61 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after buying an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after buying an additional 420,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,501,000 after buying an additional 160,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,450,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,750,000 after buying an additional 155,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.98. The stock had a trading volume of 122,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165,460. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

