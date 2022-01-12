Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,003,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $100,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $932,000. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,316,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,308,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.59. 1,170,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,088,516. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $51.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

