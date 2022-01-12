Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $215,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 83,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 100,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 21,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.40. 171,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,856,948. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.