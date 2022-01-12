Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,196,000 after purchasing an additional 261,101 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,955,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,237,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.43. The company had a trading volume of 50,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,023. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.28 and a 52 week high of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

