Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $35,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.26. 12,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,717. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $255.23 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

