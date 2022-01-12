SUN Price Reaches $0.0265 on Major Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, SUN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00062328 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00079234 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.00 or 0.07684514 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,668.16 or 0.99871752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00069514 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007437 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

