Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.99

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$35.99 and last traded at C$35.55, with a volume of 4487369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. CSFB lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Suncor Energy to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.37. The stock has a market cap of C$51.14 billion and a PE ratio of 22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

