SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.03. SunPower posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cfra downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in SunPower by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SunPower by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in SunPower by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in SunPower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 88,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

SPWR traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $20.71. 104,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,166. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.03. SunPower has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $57.52.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

