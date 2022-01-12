Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Downgraded by Bank of America

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 107.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 32.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 278,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 67,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

