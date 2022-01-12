Super Zero Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $886,761.00 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $37.98 million and approximately $886,761.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.82 or 0.07663893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00070999 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 626,444,401 coins and its circulating supply is 340,280,124 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

