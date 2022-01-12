SuperLauncher Trading Up 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and $198,193.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00004522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00078209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.34 or 0.07642753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,506.35 or 0.99602945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00069404 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008021 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,703 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.