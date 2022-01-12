SVB Leerink Cuts Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $120.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.91.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $85.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.73. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The company’s revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $552,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $84,192.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,187 shares of company stock worth $4,804,531. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.