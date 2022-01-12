Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,044,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zynga were worth $15,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 17.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,806 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 174.8% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,032,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,866,000 after buying an additional 2,564,854 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth $19,115,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after buying an additional 2,305,446 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 21.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,863,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,852,000 after buying an additional 1,751,100 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.59.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $37,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,822 shares of company stock worth $557,724. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

