Swiss National Bank Has $15.93 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $15,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,063,000 after buying an additional 247,403 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,410,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,010,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,432,000 after purchasing an additional 87,653 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,464,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,155,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,131,000 after acquiring an additional 193,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

WH opened at $87.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

