Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $16,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

REXR stock opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 111.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average is $65.36. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

