Swiss National Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $18,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 83.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,188 shares of company stock worth $14,152,068 in the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SAM opened at $504.58 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $435.12 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $596.71.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $777.33.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.