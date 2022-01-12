Swop Market Capitalization Achieves $8.74 Million (SWOP)

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, Swop has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Swop has a market cap of $8.74 million and $7,788.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swop coin can currently be bought for $4.58 or 0.00010438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00078942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.66 or 0.07638509 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,833.58 or 0.99600683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00069858 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008047 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 1,906,439 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,174 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

