Synectics (LON:SNX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.53

Synectics plc (LON:SNX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.53 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.29). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.29), with a volume of 5,034 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Synectics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.