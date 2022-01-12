SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

SYNNEX has decreased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SYNNEX has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SYNNEX to earn $10.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $108.75. 4,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,160. SYNNEX has a one year low of $80.36 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.38.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,655 shares of company stock valued at $385,089. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.78.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

