Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGP. Macquarie lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.