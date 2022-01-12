Synovus Financial Corp Has $211,000 Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,773,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,672,000 after buying an additional 102,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,475 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,928,000 after purchasing an additional 351,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,800,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of LW opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.48. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

