Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

VHT opened at $257.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.75.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

