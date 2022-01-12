Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,239,654.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92 and a beta of 0.63. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.15.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEO. Morgan Stanley cut NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.