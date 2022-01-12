Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 128,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,627,212 shares.The stock last traded at $78.80 and had previously closed at $78.43.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

