Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.07.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.21. 31,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,683. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.99. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

