Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Invests $72,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.29.

Shares of TTWO traded up $6.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.15. The company had a trading volume of 80,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,149. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.05 and a 200-day moving average of $168.21. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.19 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

