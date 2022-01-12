T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $110.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.29.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,254,036,000 after purchasing an additional 577,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,299,656,000 after purchasing an additional 794,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,601,166,000 after purchasing an additional 519,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

