T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Conviction-Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $153.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered T-Mobile US from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.27.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $110.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

