T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.43.

Shares of TROW traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.50. 17,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,300. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.11 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.98 and its 200-day moving average is $205.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

