Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Down 15.9% in December

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.30 million, a P/E ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 53,260 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,633,000 after purchasing an additional 207,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,468,000 after purchasing an additional 54,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,268,000 after buying an additional 35,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

