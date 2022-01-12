Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s previous close.

TTWO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $148.42 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $138.19 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,407,000 after acquiring an additional 97,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,959,000 after acquiring an additional 126,836 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after acquiring an additional 432,685 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,377,000 after acquiring an additional 115,639 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

