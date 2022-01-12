Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

NYSE TRGP opened at $56.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Targa Resources news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,376,014.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 188.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,764,000 after buying an additional 1,731,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after purchasing an additional 67,981 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,502,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 49.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

