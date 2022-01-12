Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Increased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Target were worth $28,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,087,000 after purchasing an additional 172,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,042,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,982,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $962,716,000 after purchasing an additional 206,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $226.11. 141,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,865. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. UBS Group downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.13.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

