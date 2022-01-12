TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,814 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 584,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,148,000 after purchasing an additional 221,100 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 19,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $118.88 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.79.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

