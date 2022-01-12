TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,042 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $15,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,037,000 after purchasing an additional 273,138 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,516,000 after acquiring an additional 495,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,354,000 after acquiring an additional 168,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $134.57 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $119.20 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.33.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

