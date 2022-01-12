TD Asset Management Inc. Has $15.33 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,704 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of V.F. worth $15,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 37.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in V.F. by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 234.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.