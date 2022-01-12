TD Asset Management Inc. Has $19.15 Million Stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $19,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BRP by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BRP by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BRP by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BRP by 30.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BRP by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. upped their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.43.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.54 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.34%.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

