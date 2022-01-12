TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet worth $16,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $128.38 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.54 and a 200 day moving average of $143.08.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.43.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

