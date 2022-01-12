TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,729 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $17,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,264 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,288,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,210,832,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in American International Group by 464,814.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,579,000 after buying an additional 999,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Barclays dropped their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

AIG opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

