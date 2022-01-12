TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 705 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,558 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $18,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,393 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 17.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,984 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 138.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 349,752 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after purchasing an additional 202,905 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $200.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.72. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.36.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

