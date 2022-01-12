TD Securities Cuts TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to C$18.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TRSWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

TRSWF traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. 97,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,074. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

